Brewing up some extra money for college tuition

On Saturday, August 17th, the cozy coffee shop Java Square in Opelousas, Louisiana, will be abuzz with more than just the aroma of fresh coffee. Three college students Julien Kennedy, Soleil Shaheen, and Theresa Cavell—will take over the shop, running it on their own for the day.

Their efforts won't just be about serving customers; they'll also be earning a share of the day's proceeds, receiving at least 15 percent of the profits, a valuable opportunity to supplement their college funds.

The owner of Java Square, Carlos Lerma, has made it a mission to support his diverse team of employees, who range from high schoolers to adults. However, this upcoming event will shine a spotlight on his college employees, allowing them to take the reins for the day. Interestingly, the idea for "College Day" wasn’t originally Carlos’s—one of his employees suggested it.

“I like to talk a lot, and I remember bringing it up in bits and pieces early on,” said Cavell. “I kind of forgot about it until I received a text saying we could do it.”

This initiative comes at a crucial time when college expenses continue to rise. According to CNN, private college tuition has increased by about 4 percent, while public university tuition has seen a 0.8 percent rise for in-state students and a 1 percent increase for out-of-state students. For students like Julien, Soleil, and Theresa, every bit helps as they work toward achieving their academic dreams.

“I didn’t expect college to be this expensive,” said Shaheen. “But this helps you put your best foot forward as you strive to achieve your goal of graduating. So doing College Day helps out for sure.”

Though their current role is serving coffee, these college students are immensely grateful for the opportunity to work at Java Square. For them, it’s more than just a job—it’s a meaningful investment in their future.

“First and foremost, it shows his heart for people,” said Kennedy. “It truly shows the hand that God has over his life personally, so now he can pour into us.”