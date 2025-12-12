Boulet highlights Lafayette’s 2025 progress, plans for major improvements in 2026

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Parish saw both challenges and notable progress in 2025, from rare winter blizzards to major infrastructure improvements. Mayor President Monique Blanco Boulet met with KATC, where she reflected on the year’s work and shared what she expects in 2026.

“We are coming off a really strong year,” Boulet said. “2025 gave us an opportunity to continue the stabilization of LCG from a legal, financial and regulatory perspective and really get some projects moving.”

Boulet said one of the administration’s top priorities this year was supporting first responders. Lafayette brought in a new police chief, Paul Trouard, and is currently searching for a new fire chief following the retirement of former chief Robert Benoit.

She added that emergency preparedness has become a major focus for the parish.

“We have gone deep on preparing not only for hurricanes but also blizzards. Who would have thought?” Boulet said. “Pulling our first responders together in a command center, which is something new, and having the center for our festivals, for Mardi Gras and for our major events has taken us to another level as a parish.”

Boulet also noted that Lafayette Consolidated Government emphasized infrastructure improvements throughout the Hub City this year.

“We cut a lot of ribbons this year,” she said. She highlighted the new Environmental Quality Convenience Center, which she said will help reduce roadside trash and provide residents with a place to dispose of large items.

On Orange Street, a 4.68 million dollar project is expected to transform the community with the construction of the Heymann Amphitheater.

For recreation, Boulet pointed to upgrades such as the Thomas Park tennis courts. As for sewer improvements, construction on the LUS Lift Station is currently underway. The station is part of a 17.6 million dollar investment aimed at expanding wastewater capacity and reliability for downtown, midcity and surrounding neighborhoods.

Boulet said transportation will be a major focus heading into the new year.

“2026 will bring an intense planning process for Johnston Street with a lot of community feedback,” she said. “Traffic has to be dealt with. We are looking at congestion management, how we can manage the congested areas better, and we are looking at pedestrian safety.”

Boulet, now finishing her second year in office, hopes to carry the momentum of 2025 into the new year.

“I think it is one of the best communities in the world,” she said. “I look forward to working with everybody in 2026 as we continue to grow and thrive as a community.”

