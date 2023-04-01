Books Along the Teche Literary Festival encourages book reading

NEW IBERIA, La. — The 7th Annual Books Along the Teche Literary Festival started its 3-day celebration on Friday.

The festival offers meet and greets with local authors, writing workshops, and of course, lots of books.

When 8-year-old Adalyn Lewis opens up a book, her imagination opens up.

"I think they're amazing, I mostly like the art, and I like how they are written," said Lewis. "I mostly like fairytales I like to imagine and dream of stuff."

KATC spoke with Public Relations Director at Iberia Parish Library System, Stephanie Lee who says having access to books of all topics and genres, makes it easier for everyone to

feel included and find a topic they like.

"It's important to familiarize ourselves with all the different types of literature and genres out there," said Lee. "There's a book for everyone and we want everyone to have the opportunity to find the right book for them."

With the growing movement across the country to ban certain books in public libraries and schools, literacy festivals like Books Along the Teche, encourages communities to come together and share their love of books and all of their topics.

Poet John Wayner Smith, who recited his poetry at the Iberia Parish Library for the festival, was the Poet Laureate of Louisiana from 2019 to 2021. He is also, the first African American man to have held the position in its 80-year history.

"Reading the literature of all forms and all genres I mean, it just stretches you and you see a world beyond you," said Smith. "By seeing a world beyond, you began to see yourself differently and the people around you differently."

The festival will be held all weekend until Sunday, you can find out more about the event here.