Billboards for Keabreonna "KeKe" Doucet

Keabreonna "KeKe" Doucet has been missing since June 15.

KeKe has an 11-year-old daughter and a host of loved ones longing for her return.

According to Ville Platte detectives, KeKe left her home on West Live Oak Street on June 15, her cell phone was last pinged at the Romeo Hargrove City Park, yet she never returned.

Now, her family is posting billboard signs across Evangeline Parish, hopeful she'll come home.

KeKe's daughter, 11-year-old Kemyrie said she shares an unforgettable bond with her mother and she's anxious for their reunion.

"When she was sick, I would take care of her and make sure she would be okay," Kemyrie said. "Sometimes, when she wasn’t good I had to help her walk."

It's been nearly seven weeks since KeKe disappeared, but her loved ones aren't giving up.

KeKe's cousin, Priscilla Griffith said every child deserves their mother's love and she is praying for closure.

"Everybody is hurting," Griffith said. "All we want is her back. Whoever or whatever is going on, can you all please return her back?"

Cynthia, KeKe's mother describes her daughter as one of a kind. She's also urging anyone with information regarding her daughter's whereabouts to come forward.

"She’s good to everybody," Cynthia said. "She’ll give her heart if she has to and at the end of the day, she go without anything for herself."

If you have any information regarding KeKe's disappearance, contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1313.