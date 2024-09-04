BHS student-athlete is trailblazing his way to success

For some student-athletes, athleticism comes naturally. For others, it's a combination of hard work and dedication to perfecting their craft.

As for 15-year-old Logan Bergeron, he has many talents.

"I’m involved in almost all of our clubs at Basile High School," Bergeron said. "I do track, golf, football and wrestling."

On top of balancing many sports and extra-curricular activities, Bergeron is a leader at BHS and holds a 4.0 grade point average as a sophomore.

"I also love trying hard and proving everybody wrong by me being tough," Bergeron said. "[It's not just about] me being a nerd."

The young scholar is setting personal records as a popular wrestler and is often willing to befriend his competition.

In August, Bergeron attended the 2024 Deep South Wrestling Duals, a national tournament for young athletes paving their way into wrestling.

Bergerons family members, coaches and mentors all told KATC, he's destined for greatness.

"All I could say about him is just that he works hard." Benjamin Bertrand, Head Wrestling Coach at BHS said. "He works as hard as anybody or harder than anybody in the room...he just loves this sport!"

It's not just about his passion for athletics, Bergeron's mentor and teammate Jackson Courville, said his character and rapport with those around him, makes him one of a kind.

"He’s going to be so much bigger and better than ever I was," Courville said. "It has just been awesome being able to help him in all the ways I know how."

Bergeron, is the youngest of four and is growing up in a single-parent household. Despite his circumstances, his mother Frances Fontenot said she could not ask for a better son and best friend.

"I thank God that he picked me to be his mother every, single day," Fontenot said. "It’s not just about him, it’s about the wonderful influences around him."

Bergeron said he plans to continue pursuing his wrestling career and hopes to compete at the collegiate level when he graduates from BHS.