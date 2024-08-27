It's not everyday that former classmates who weren't close growing up, re-kindle four decades later, and form a friendship.

However, that's the story of artists Simone Little and Harold Letz.

Little, who was raised on a rice farm in Acadia Parish and Letz an Acadiana native, said their love for art, oil paintings, enamel work and photography brought their friendship together.

"Letz and David Lawrence used to stand close to me [at Crowley Elementary School,]" Little said.

Now, at 73 and 72 years young, the former classmates are showcasing their artwork at Zigler Art Museum (ZAM) in a show called, Artistry in Motion.

Letz said it's a unique experience to see his projects on display, outside of his art studio and he's delighted to share his experiences with the community.

"When I walk into a gallery like this, where it’s on display…it’s beautifully lit, it’s nicely spaced," Letz said. "It really is a thrill to see it!"

The thrill to witness a project come to fruition from start to finish...That's something he and Little said they have in common.

"There’s a certain enjoyment that an artist gets when they’re working on a piece and it’s coming together," Letz told KATC.

While Letz has a collection of oil paintings and jewelry on display at ZAM, Little said made several, colorful and non-traditional pieces— from blown glass art to photographs of Louisiana wildlife and scenery.

"It’s okay if you use a twig to make a line," Little said. "It’s okay if you use a feather to draw something."

If you’d like to purchase or view any of their work, Artistry in Motion will be on display at Zigler Art Museum until October 17.