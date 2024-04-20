American Idol contestant pays homage to Louisiana musician

Country singer, guitarist and songwriter, Will Moseley is a lot different from most American Idol contestants.

The Georgia Southern University graduate earned a degree in biology in May and recently discovered his passion for music.

"I been playing guitar for a little over three years," Moseley said. "I started singing after that, it was something that developed kind of quickly."

Moseley said he recalls being a college student, just trying to get himself through school, when he noticed he was able to make a living off of his talents.

"I was playing in every restaurant, bar, private party, weddings...anywhere that would pay me to play, that's where I would go," Moseley said.

I asked Moseley who he was inspired by. He said:

"Tab Benoit...I am a huge Tab fan," Moseley said. "I actually got to see him live right before I left out."

Now, Moseley traded in his lab coat for a microphone and a guitar. He made it from Georgia to Los Angeles where he's competing to win American Idol (Season 22.)

He told me whether he wins the competition this year or not, the opportunity to participate in American Idol has been a dream come true.

"There's a career for a lot of people in this group," Moseley said. "Winning would be amazing and losing would be okay. That's what I tell myself."