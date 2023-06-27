Alligator found inside house, gained access through pet door

NEW IBERIA, La. — Don and Jan Schultz just moved into their home in New Iberia after relocating from Arizona.

On Friday night they were woken up by their 7-year-old dog Panda, alerting them something was in the house

"Our dog Panda growled a deep throat grumble and woke my wife up and she tapped me said I think there's someone in the house and so I got up headed down the hall to check," said Don Schultz. "I saw the shape of an alligator."

Through the doggy door, the five-foot alligator gained access to the house.

Don and Jan called 911, and Wildlife and Fisheries officers quickly captured the uninvited reptile.

"We are real grateful for the Sheriffs and Wildlife and Fisheries that came and so thoroughly dispatched the creature from our house," Jan tells KATC. "I guess it's off swimming in a bayou somewhere."

To keep other scaly friends out, the Schultz bought a doggy door lock that only opens with Panda's collar.

"We are taking precautions and putting a locking dog door in now that only unlocks with the dogs collars, so we won't have this surprise in the future," Don said.