Acadiana native makes a difference around the country raising money for Alzheimer’s

“I consider this area home, being back here and being able to enjoy this, helping people in need it’s perfect,” Wes Milligan said.

Wes Milligan, is an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer from Acadiana. Back in 2004, Milligan was asked to cover a story on Alzheimer’s while working for Acadiana Profile Magazine. That’s when he was touched by people’s heart wrenching stories.

“They started crying, I started crying, and suddenly that became my charity of choice,” Milligan said.

Milligan has raised over 450,000 dollars for The Alzheimer’s Association. Last year, his fundraiser placed 6th in the country for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Milligan told me this year, he’s partnering with JT Meleck in Branch to raise money. It’s inspiring to Milligan knowing the money is going to a good cause.

“The more money we raise the more people we help," Milligan said. "Whether it’s in Acadiana , whether it’s Memphis, whether it’s across the country… that’s why we do this.”

For Director of JT Meleck, Mia Albaugh, partnering with Milligan for his Alzheimer’s fundraiser was an easy yes. Albaugh told me her grandmother has Alzheimer’s and raising awareness is very personal to her.

“I feel like I can support her without supporting her if that makes sense and support others that come after, even if they’re in my family, or not in my family,” Albaugh said.

Albaugh told me partnering with Milligan is deeper than just a fundraiser.

"When you think of JT Meleck and you think of end ALTZ these are from one family to another,” Albaugh said.

For anyone who would like to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association you can go to ALZ.org or contact your local Alzheimer’s Association, chapter.

