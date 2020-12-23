Acadiana Animal Aid offering gift cards for Christmas

Acadiana Animal Aid will offer gift cards for people looking to give the gift of a pet for Christmas.

Jeanine Foucher, executive director of Acadiana Animal Aid, said it is the perfect way for you to give someone a new pet, but allow them to pick the best one for their family.

"This provides an opportunity for you to interact with our adoption coordinator, find out who is for you, and we're happy to send out these gift certificates," Foucher said. "We do ask that you follow this same process. You will fill out an adoption application and once you're approved we will help you to find the perfect pet for you and your family."

Our GMA Pet of the Week is Fridge.

She is a one of the longest residents at Acadiana Animal Aid.

Those who know her best say that she would the perfect addition to any family. Not only is she a stunner, but also kind and gentle.

Go to acadianaanimalaid.org/adoption for more information.

You can also call them at (337) 896-1553.