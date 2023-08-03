Acadian Ambulance is Recruiting High School Grads to Combat Staffing Shortages

There's a shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), across the United States and particularly, here in Acadiana.

As a result, Acadian Ambulance recruiters are trying to introduce and gather high school graduates to the healthcare industry.

Shelby Proctor, Student Outreach Recruiter for Acadian Ambulance said EMTs in Lafayette are paid 15 dollars and fifty cents an hour and paramedics are paid 22 dollars and fifty centers an hour.

"We're very optimistic in the fact that at NEMSA, or National EMS Academy, that we're able to offer training in-house so we can train EMRs, ECAs, EMTs, as well as paramedics," Proctor said.

If you're at least 18, have a high school diploma or GED and have a clean driving record for at least one year, Proctor said EMT instructors are encouraging more people to consider the training.

"For high school students that are interested, but they're not sure if they meet those requirements, it's as simple as getting in contact with one of your local recruiters and we can help you out and go from there," Proctor said.

Cameron Comeaux, said he has been an EMT instructor for the past two years.

He said the industry provides job stability and helps graduates learn life skills.

"A lot of our classes are extremely hands-on, that's like half of what we do is skill set," Comeaux said. "We're constantly using all of the equipment that we have...this mannequin you see behind me he's a full man simulation so we can do cardiac rhythms on him, you can listen to blood pressure, you can listen to lung sound, you can feel pulses all on a simulator patient, so it really brings all of that into the classroom."

The deadline to enroll in the next National EMS Academy EMT training is Friday.

A new class is expected to start instruction on Monday, Aug. 7.

If you are interested in more information about becoming a certified EMT, please visit Louisiana EMS Programs | National EMS Academy.