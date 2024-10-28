Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office teams up with Toys for Tots

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is partnering up with Toys for tTots for a second year. The Sheriffs Office is encouraging neighbors to spread holiday cheer by donating toys for children. Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Human Resource director Kim Deville, says the department recently received their donation box and are glad they can participate in a good cause.

“We have so many kids that are less fortunate, and we hope to be a part of bringing joy to their Christmas morning.”

Deville told KATC neighbors can donate Monday - Friday from 8am to 4pm. Donations will be accepted until December 11th.

