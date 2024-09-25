Acadia Parish Sheriff speaks out following burglary

Two men from Eunice are facing burglary and criminal damage to property charges following an incident in northern Acadia Parish.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Adam Gustin and 45-year-old Marcus McGee have been booked into the Acaida Parish Jail after burglarizing a neighbor's residence on Prudhomme Road and stealing six firearms.

In a press release obtained by KATC, the value of the firearms stolen in the burglary are worth roughly eight-thousand dollars.

While the firearms have been recovered, Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson is warning gun owners about basic safety precautions to keep themselves and their guns safe.

"The safest route to use is normally a gun safe," Gibson said. "If you have long guns, you can lock them into the safe in that aspect. If it's a burglar, they normally don't want to stay in that residence for a very long time. They normally want to try to find what they can and get out as quickly as they can."

Sheriff Gibson also said gun owners should make adjustments based on who is living in their household.

He said if you have small children, do your part by keeping your gun(s) secure to help prevent any accidents.

