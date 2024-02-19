Acadia Parish School District introduces STEM BUS

Students are being introduced to a Science technology engineering and math bus aka the STEM bus. Acadia Parish School District was approved for funding to help improve students math and science rates in the parish.

The STEM bus is a creative way to help students improve their learning in science and math while also incorporating other subjects such as art.

Consisting of a variety of stations inside or outside of the bus, students are able to expand their skills while also having fun.

For media supervisor, Dana Leger it’s important that students are aware of opportunities that STEM brings. While the inside of the bus is math and science related, The unique exterior design of the bus incorporates Louisiana and Crowley culture.

“We wanted to do something that was local to Louisiana and Crowley," Leger said. "Crowley is the rice capital of the world and crawfish is our second crop."

The STEM Bus incorporated art for Crowley kindergarten, Acadia parish science lead teacher, Teri Tieben told me each school will experience something different.

“We try to make sure we bring it out to individual schools and it’s catered to their needs," Tieben said.

Crowley Kindergarten was the first school to experience creative learning on the STEM Bus. Principal, Angie Trahan told me her students are really enjoying the activities.

“They are loving it, they are saying this is the best day ever. They it’s like going to Disney land.”

Acadia Parish School District plans to bring the STEM Bus to each school through the parish.

