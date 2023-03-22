Abbeville City Council meeting to discuss expanding curfew hours for minors

ABBEVILLE, La. — Abbeville City Council held a meeting discussing various topics on their agenda.

Before hearing the items on the agenda, including raising Police Chief Mike Hardy's salary from $65,000 to $85,000, a motion was heard regarding changing the curfew times from Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 8:30 pm-5 am. Then on the weekends, curfew will begin at 10 pm and end at 5 am.

KATC spoke with an Abbeville resident who feels that this change in curfew, can help lower the crime rates in the city.

"The city has to do what the city has to do, to try to get things back under control here," said Brac Salyer. "I think that's what we all want as a community, to see our crimes go down."

If passed, parents or guardians of any unaccompanied minor found after curfew, could be fined or be given community service.

Police Chief Mike Hardy says having parents being held responsible for minors that break curfew, can also help keep children safe from acts of gun violence and late-night crime in the city.

"You're going to be responsible for your children if you're going to allow them to go out after curfew," said Hardy.

Fines for the first offense can be up to $50 dollars and will continue to go up after each offense.

"It's always in the best interest that we know where our kids are and know what our kids are doing, this is taking a proactive approach," said Francis Touchet, councilman.

Members of the council will take up the issue again at the next council meeting and if passed, can be implemented as soon as 30 days after.