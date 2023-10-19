A Welsh man is facing aggravated assault charges after catching juveniles on his property

According to authorities, 71-year-old Roger Dale Roderick, is facing aggravated assault charges after shooting a handgun outside his home on Monday during a homecoming prank.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said Roderick discharged a firearm three times into the air and the juveniles left his property.

"Our deputies made the arrest that night and booked him in for aggravated assault with a firearm," Ivey said.

According to the Chief, if you're not in imminent danger or subject to great bodily injury, it is illegal to discharge a firearm for warning shots.

"If you're in a situation where you feel threatened that is the only time that you can fire a weapon," Ivey said.

Jaime Bravo is a senior at Welsh High School. He said he goes with his classmates every year to put toilet paper on houses and trees for homecoming week and he couldn't believe this happened.

"They went out for a night of tee-peeing and when I went back to school, we just heard about all of this chaos about how this guy went and shot at some of the kids that went around rolling," Bravo said. "We tee-pee outside every year for homecoming, as do a lot of other places...Some were a little shaken up. We asked them how they felt about it and they were pretty scared about it."

While the investigation is ongoing deputies are encouraging parents and juveniles to ask for consent before conducting any pranks.

Chief Deputy Ivey also said destroying someone's property without their approval may result in trespassing violations.

