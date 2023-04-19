A Shooting on Pravy Road Leaves One Woman Injured

Police in St. Landry Parish are still investigating a shooting that left one woman injured on Monday night.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, an Opelousas woman is recovering from non, life-threatening gun shot wounds after her home was gunned down in the 100 Block of Pravy Road.

"There were multiple bullets fired at the house," Gudiroz said. "Some say there was close to 100, but we don't know that for sure."

Guidroz said so far, no witnesses have come forward and he is asking the community to speak up.

"In the elbow and abdomen is where she was shot," Guidroz said. "We've searched the neighborhood for security cameras and door bell cameras and we're unable to locate any so if anyone has any information, please call 337-948-6516."

Joseph Sam said he has been living in Opelousas for more than 37 years. He said he was disappointed to hear a woman was shot in her own home.

"Monday morning, about three o'clock I heard some guns shootings around here," Sam said. "That's the first time I heard some guns right here in this neighborhood."

Sam said when he first moved to the city of Opelousas, it did not have nearly as much crime as it does now.

"When I first came down here, we didn't have all of that commotion around here," Sam said.

As the investigation continues, Sheriff Guidroz is asking the community to come forward if they have any information regarding the shooting.

