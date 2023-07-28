A new Zydeco themed hotel is coming to Northside

LAFAYETTE, La. — Building the hotel will help push tourism to the Northside and at the same time represent the city's culture.

"The theme of the hotel La' Creole Inns and Suites represent our culture and that's why we are doing this announcement here in the Clifton Chenier center because we also want to make sure we look at the Clifton Chenier Center in a different light," says John Ford, CEO of Pride Opportunity Developers. "We want to convert this center into a shrine of all the great Zydeco artists and Creole that had an influence on what this culture is today."

Along with the rich cultural aspect of the hotel, it will also be an economic driver for the Northside.

"It's gonna be 100 rooms, and we will have 50 full time and part time employees, we'll have positions ranging from $16 dollars an hour to all the way up people that are making $89,000-$90,000 thousand dollars a year," says Eric Lund, CEO of S&L Hospitality.

La' Creole will also help diversify the hotel business in the city.

"It is a black owned hotel group and its the first of its kind to own a hotel group here in North Lafayette, " Marcus Thomas, Director of Emerging Markets for Choice Hotels.

"We have to invest in north Lafayette, we have to be the ones generating the thought process and the plans for this community," Ford said. "We know what our community needs and we should be part of the total redevelopment of it."

The building is set to be completed in 2025.