A Local teacher is being recognized statewide for her efforts in education

Elise Boutin was recently named Teacher of the Year by the Louisiana Department of Education. Boutin teaches 12th grade English at Rayne High School and is involved in other extra curricular activities such as Rayne Alive, a student lead YouTube channel that Boutin revived.

Boutin told me winning the award still feels surreal.

“I don’t think it has really sunk in yet, I mean how wonderful the Department of Education chose me to represent educators," Boutin explained. "I know a merit of excellent educators, so for me to represent them… I’m humbled.”

Boutin says her teaching style is unique, and being herself has helped her connect with her students through the years

"I'm authentically myself, and then I give permission for them to be themselves and I feel like that's kind of the most unique thing about me," Boutin said. "I really do encourage my students to find their voice and be themselves and not fit a mold of any kind."

Boutin also encourages students to get involved with media. Boutin says the schools YouTube channel Rayne Alive helps students understand the impact of media in their everyday life.

“I think most jobs you kind of have to know a little bit of marketing," Boutin said. "You have to know how to talk positive about your job, so I think all of the things work together and add value, it creates culture on campus as well.”

With school starting back, Boutin says she’s ready to continue making an impact on student’s lives.