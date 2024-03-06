8 Years later, the Duson Housing Authority homes remain vacant

For eight years, 30 housing units at Duson Housing Authority have sat vacant posing questions about the best use of the facilities for the town's elderly, low income, or impaired individuals.

In 2015 the homes were closed and all of the tenants at the units were evacuated due to flood damage, and an outbreak of mold with the intention of being returned to the homes following repairs. Those repairs never came, and the homes remained empty ever since.

"When the flood came out, it flooded this area, a black mold came in and we had the big rain, and they evacuated the elderly, the handicapped and single parents that were living here with their children and they sent them to other facilities, we tried to find some section 8 (housing). So everybody was removed out of here,” said Johnny Thibodeaux, Mayor of the Town of Duson.

The homes which are located on a 7-acre property in the Town of Duson were built through funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to address the elderly and low income population in the area.

Mayor Thibodeaux who took KATC on a tour of the facility said the units now sit vacant, creating an eyesore and opportunities for vandals in the area.

“A lot of these units were all stripped. They’ve been vandalized, our police department did their due diligence to keep all of the vandals out of here...You can see what some of these look like, there’s no appliances, there’s nothing in none of these homes,” said Mayor Thibodeaux.

The homes sit at the end of sixth street in Duson - a small community with a listed population of 1,761 according to a 2010 census.

Outside the homes, there’s overgrown grass, unkept trees, and broken windows. Mayor Thibodaux says although the Town of Duson is not responsible for up-keeping the facilities, his town has spent thousands of dollars to maintain the grass over the years, he hopes an upcoming meeting with HUD officials from New Orleans this March address the housing issue.

Nearby residents who didn't want their identity revealed said they are concerned about the safety of the area with vacant homes and potential squatter issues, “the tress are growing and nobody is taking care of it, before prisoners use take care of the property in Lafayette Parish. I think they should redo it because it will give more for the city and the Town of Duson just like they building all the new houses they can do them too.”

According to Duson Housing Authority There are 30 units on property, but Mayor Thibodeaux says they can house close to 100 people and provide shelter to those in need. He says the units can still be spared. “The foundation is really not that bad but they would have to be repaired.”

Over the years there have been many attempts to revive this community but all have failed. In 2023, all of the members of the Board of Directors resigned from the Duson Housing Authority. The DHA administrative office sits closed with no Board of Directors, no employees, and no one to answer questions about the closure. The Duson Housing Authority website remains active but the telephone number listed is not working.

The Big question is: What’s going to happen to these units and how can they address the town's housing needs?

There is a planned meeting with HUD and Duson officials this March to address those concerns.

We plan to be at that meeting to hear what officials have to say and what will become of the units.