LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan.

Police say the crash happened around 1:59 am at the intersection of NW Evangeline Thwy and Chalmette Dr.

Officers tell KATC a passenger from the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of that same vehicle fled the area.

LPD traffic detectives are currently investigating this incident. More information will be released when available.