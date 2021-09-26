High School bands perform for first time since start of pandemic

The pandemic put restrictions on live performances including high school marching bands but the first time since 2019, bands from across Acadiana are able to perform at this year's 19th Annual Bandboree Festival.

During the pandemic high school bands across Acadiana were under restrictions that prohibited them from performing and even playing inside of the classroom.

Director of the Mighty Lion Marching Band, Scotty Walker, says being able to finally march on the field now is relieving.

“There were no performances we could have because of the pandemic, and the kids were really devastated because they were working pretty hard. It was really tough on them so this year it was really refreshing to finally be able to get to a point where they can do something they truly love doing”

While certain sports were allowed to play and have games as normal, band students were disappointed that they were not able to do the same.

Lafayette High Mighty Lion Band Drum Major, Abigail Valentin says she’s excited for her band members who haven’t had the chance to experience marching, “It was really difficult to motivate ourselves to keep going, because what we like to do is perform and when we don’t have an audience it’s kind of hard to do that.”

This year's bandboree festival of marching bands hosted by Lafayette high, will showcase eleven bands from across the region.

It is typically the first opportunity for marching bands to showcase their hard work for the public and in front of judges at the beginning of the season.

But it’s the captivating sounds, sights, and community of the show that make it all more enjoyable.

“Music can tell a story just like if you were reading a book or watching a movie. But it’s just like a different avenue of doing so, but I think when people hear music it can really get them emotionally going and make them feel a certain way.” Valentin said.

According to officials, some bands were not able to make the festival because of the ongoing hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Some were able to transfer into other bands and still join in on the art that keeps them going.

