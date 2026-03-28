GLP‑1 drugs may do more than control blood sugar and weight

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes. New research shows that GLP‑1 drugs, known for helping with weight loss and blood sugar control, may offer surprising additional health benefits.

"There's a lot of other things they do. We know that many of them lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, they have made improvements in sleep apnea, we use them in fatty liver disease, which is the biggest cause of cirrhosis and liver failure," said Dr. Brian Burtch, endocrinologist with University Hospitals in Cleveland.

GLP‑1 drugs slow digestion, reduce hunger signals in the brain, and help the body regulate insulin more effectively. In short, they help you feel full, eat less, and keep blood sugar stable.

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"We see that patients with chronic inflammatory issues, rheumatoid arthritis for example, they seem to experience less pain. We've seen some patients who suffer from addictions, substance addictions, have less desire to want to abuse these substances when on these medications," said Burtch.

These effects are still being studied, but early results are promising.

Like any medication, GLP‑1 drugs have side effects like nausea, diarrhea, and, rarely, more serious complications. Experts also caution that long-term effects aren’t fully known, and stopping the medication often reverses the benefits.

"We typically see when patients come off of these within about a year, the majority of people are gaining back the majority of their weight. When we think about how these medicines work, they signal the brain, so you don't feel like you're hungry. It's what many describe as the food noise is turned off," said Burtch.

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Burtch said that if you are considering starting a GLP-1, you should consult your doctor.

"I think it's important if you have a patient who has really uncontrolled heartburn, or constipation, GI issues, that you explore those and handle those health issues before you start a GLP-1," said Dr. Burtch.

This article was produced by Tessa DiTirro for the Scripps News Group in Cleveland.