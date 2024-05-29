Getting acclimated to hurricane season

Getting acclimated to Southwest Louisiana's climate is a challenge for some people who move out of the state.

Stacey Noel said he grew up in Jennings, yet spent most of his adult life on the West Coast.

" I been away for about 42 years," Noel said.

He told KATC after retiring from being a bus driver for the San Diego School District, he made his way home, just before hurricane season.

Noel said he enjoyed living in both California and Nevada, but there;s no place like Southern California.

"Everybody wants to be in Southern California," Noel said. "It's always sunny out there. It's beautiful."

Noel is now living with his brother, a lifelong Jennings native, who he said is very prepared for this year's hurricane season.

"We stock up our fridge, we stock up with water, we try to get things prepared just in case we don't have any lights and stuff," Noel said.

While the winds can be harsh and the rain can be heavy across Jeff Davis Parish, Noel said he and his brother are ready to weather the storms.

"We got candles, we got battery operated lights, two generators," Noel said.

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1.

However, City Attorney Wendell Miller is warning homeowners about the out-of-state solicitations coming in from various contractors.

Attorney Miller said Ordinance 20-64 and 22-1 help protect homeowners from being subject to contractors who do not have the proper permits to perform storm damage repair.

For more information on these ordinances, please visit the City's website, https://www.cityofjennings.com/.