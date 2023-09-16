Family mourns the loss of Bobbie Jo Saltzman; boyfriend booked with hit and run

Vermilion Parish, LA- A family in Rayne mourns the loss of 49-year-old Bobbie Jo Saltzman.

Tammy Leger, a childhood friend of Saltzman, expressed to KATC how extraordinary Saltzman was.

"The biggest heart. She gives back to anyone. Bobby was unbelievable. She was the character of the show every time we had fun together. I love you, Bob! We are going to get justice, I promise," Leger said.

Saltzman was a beloved member of the community, serving as a mother, sister, daughter, and friend to many.

" If I needed her she was there. That girl would give the shirt off her back for anyone. She would never hurt anybody. She wasn't my best friend she was my sister," Leger said.

Billie Dietz, Bobbie's baby sister said she was a loving person and had a heart of gold.

Bobbie Jo Saltzman, who was reported missing on September 12, 2023, was found deceased, according to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon.

Saltzman’s remains were transported to Louisiana Forensics for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"It's been a living nightmare that I would wish would be a dream," Dietz said.

Authorities say Saltzman's boyfriend, identified as David James Smith, 34, of New Iberia, was driving the car with Saltzman inside. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crashed. Smith, left the scene.

Smith has been booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a warrant signed by the Honorable Andre Doguet for a charge of Hit and Run.

Smith's bond has been set for $3,500. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

"I just can't believe that she had to be taken from the earth in that manner or shape it's just not right," Leger said.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses for Saltzman. If you would like to donate you can click the link below.

Bobbie Jo Saltzman gofundme link

