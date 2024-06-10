VPFD to test fire hydrants

The Ville Platte Fire Department will be conducting fire hydrant inspections and flow testing over the next couple of weeks.

The process will start today, June 10 in the southeast section of the city water system and continue for a couple of weeks.

Hydrant testing is required to ensure that hydrants and water lines are operating properly and will be usable during a fire emergency. Hydrant flushing may cause discoloration of your household water in or near the areas being tested, which is a result of iron or sediment deposits being disturbed during the flushing process. The area tested may also experience a brief reduction in water pressure.

Residents are advised to check their water for signs of discoloration prior to doing laundry. A good method to flush home water lines is to open the outside faucet nearest to your water meter inlet to flush until clear first, then open faucets in the home until water is clear. If laundry appears stained, keep the articles wet and rewash them prior to drying. Do not use bleach on iron-stained laundry, as it will “set” the stain.

"We apologize in advance for any inconveniences this may cause but it is a necessary process to ensure effective fire departmental operations in a fire emergency. Please pass along to anyone who may not have access to social media," a social media post states.

