Ville Platte's Back-to-School Splash Bash helps hundreds of families prepare for the school year

EVANGELINE PARISH — VILLE PLATTE, La. — Families in Ville Platte received a helping hand Sunday as the city hosted its second annual Back-to-School Splash Bash, providing students with free backpacks, school supplies, uniform items and a day of family fun before the start of the school year.

Held at the Northside Civic Center, the event brought together city leaders, local businesses and community partners to help ease the financial burden many families face when preparing their children for class.

City officials said approximately 500 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed during the event. Families also enjoyed food, music, a splash pad, playground activities and basketball.

Lora Edwards, who attended the event with her family, said the giveaway comes at a time when many parents are struggling with rising costs.

"Things are so expensive right now, and a lot of families are not able to buy school supplies for their kids," Edwards said. "This is a very good event for them to come and grab book sacks, papers, pencils, tablets, socks and whatever else they are giving out."

Edwards said the addition of school uniforms made an even bigger impact.

"The uniforms are expensive right now, too," she said. "That's a blessing that they're giving all these things out for those kids where parents can get some of what they need, and whatever else they need they can just go purchase."

For Ville Platte City Councilman Bryant Riggs, giving back is personal.

Raised in the city's District F housing projects, Riggs said he remembers receiving assistance through community programs as a child and wanted to provide that same support to the next generation.

"Being a part of a program where people came to my home and provided us with school clothes and Christmas gifts because of my mom's low income, I watched what that did for me personally," Riggs said. "That's what makes us want to give back to the community. It does make a difference."

Riggs said seeing children leave the event smiling reminded him why the city's investment in families matters.

"When I saw the many children leaving here with smiles, and some of them said, 'Thank you,' that hit me to the core of my heart," he said. "To also give them a meal to eat—that is awesome."

City leaders say they hope to continue growing the annual event with the help of local businesses and sponsors, ensuring students have the supplies they need to start the school year prepared.

