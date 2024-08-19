Ville Platte woman arrested in Monday morning slaying

A local woman has been arrested in a Monday morning shooting in Ville Platte.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Peach and Ardoin streets Monday morning after a man was brought to Mercy Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The man had been shot once and he died, police say.

Sadie Simien, 28, was booked with second-degree murder in the case, police say.

The investigation is continuing, and police are asking if anyone has any information on this crime, to contact the Investigations Division of the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous.