EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — A Ville Platte shooting leaves a 31-year-old man dead.

According to a spokesperson for the Ville Platte Police Department, police were dispatched to the Gabriel Villa apartment complex at 8:30 pm Wednesday in reference to a shooting.

Cawafkee Ardoin sustained multiple gunshots and was transported to a local hospital, where he died from the injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.