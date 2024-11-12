Ville Platte Police have arrested a fourth person in September deadly shooting

A third person has been arrested in connection with the September 14 shooting that left a teenager dead and two men injured.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Huey P. Long and Reed streets. A 19-year-old died, and two men in their 20s were injured.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested Tavion Fontenot, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile. About a month later, Malik Charles, 25, was booked with one count second-degree murder and two counts attempted second-degree murder.

Now a fourth person, Kubby Simon, 24, has been arrested. He was booked this weekend with second-degree murder and two counts attempted second-degree murder.

More arrests are possible as the investigation continues. If anyone has any information on this crime, they are urged to contact Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous.