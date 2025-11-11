Ville Platte honors local heroes on Veterans Day

EVANGELINE PARISH — On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, communities across the nation paused to honor America’s veterans — and in Ville Platte, that tradition carried on at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse.

Dozens of veterans, families, and residents gathered Tuesday morning for a ceremony organized by the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

For every veteran, the day carries a different meaning. For some, it’s a reminder of the relief that came with making it home.

“Me personally, it means that we’re here — and we made it back,” said Joseph D. Soileau, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Ville Platte chapter.

For others, it’s a chance to look back on fond memories and lifelong friendships formed in service.

“When I talk to the kids about the Air Force and they ask, ‘How’s the job?’ I tell them it’s more than a job — it’s an adventure,” said retired Air Force Capt. Chuck Trenchard. “Some days I wonder how I got into some of the adventures I did, but I loved it.”

While the memories differ, the message was the same — gratitude.

“We all take a certain amount of pride in what we did, but when we see people come out and do this for us, it really gives us a warm feeling,” Trenchard said. “It lets us know that we’re appreciated."

As flags waved and music filled the courthouse square, veterans reflected on their service and the freedoms it helped protect.

“We’re fortunate to live in the greatest country in the world,” Soileau said. “I’m blessed to have made it back and to celebrate this for all our veterans.”