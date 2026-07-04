Ville Platte gears up for 3rd annual Independence Day celebration with music, food, fireworks

EVANGELINE PARISH — People in Ville Platte have spent the day working to make sure the city’s Third Annual Independence Day Celebration is one to remember.

From food trucks and live music to family activities and a fireworks show, organizers say the event is about more than entertainment—it’s about community. And for some, it’s also a time to reflect on the sacrifices that helped make the holiday possible.

Friday, crews and volunteers stayed on the move at the Ville Platte Civic Center, unloading equipment, setting up staging, and getting food trucks in place as the city prepared for an evening packed with festivities.

Mayor Ryan LeDay Williams says the goal is simple: to unite everyone.

“It’s all about bringing this community together,” Williams said. Tables and decorations in red, white, and blue added to the patriotic feel. City leaders say the celebration is meant to be welcoming for everyone—helped by community support and sponsors that keep the event free to attend.

This year’s lineup also includes zydeco performances, adding a local touch to the holiday celebration.

For Donald “Cornbread” Griffin, the event is about spending the day with family and making memories.

“It’s a holiday. We celebrate it for the kids and everybody coming out,” Griffin said. And his message to the community is straightforward:

“Come out and have a good time.”

As families prepare to enjoy the evening, others say the Fourth of July also carries deeper meaning.

DJ Willy Roy, who spent the day helping set the stage for Friday's celebration, said the holiday brings back memories of his father, a Vietnam War veteran, and the traditions their family shared growing up.

“My dad was in the military, so we always looked forward to holidays like this. Growing up, we’d go to the lake park and do things like that. This moment brings back those memories,” Roy said.

Roy said the Fourth of July reminds him of freedoms many Americans enjoy today—freedoms he says his father helped defend through service.

“My dad was a retired Master Sergeant and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. So a day like today means even more. It makes me reflect on him and on growing up,” Roy said. And he hopes the community comes out to be part of the night.

“Come on out and have a great time. This is the third year Ville Platte has put this on, and it’s a great family, fun-filled time. This is the place to be,” Roy said.

Organizers expect a large crowd tonight. The celebration continues through the evening with live entertainment, food, and family activities, before the fireworks show begins at 8:45 p.m.