Ville Platte business owner plans food drive to help families who will not receive SNAP benefits

EVANGELINE PARISH — The Louisiana Department of Health has announced that no new SNAP benefits will be issued starting Nov. 1 unless the federal government reopens, leaving thousands of families across the state uncertain about how they’ll put food on the table.

According to LDH, benefits already loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer cards can still be used, but no new funds will be added until the shutdown ends. More than 16 percent of Louisiana’s population — hundreds of thousands of residents — rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Governor Jeff Landry said the state cannot provide SNAP benefits without federal funding.

“SNAP benefits are paid for by the federal government in Washington,” Landry said. “Without the funds, we cannot provide the benefits.”

Community steps up

In Ville Platte, one local business is preparing to fill the gap. Emerge Pulse Training Institute is organizing a “No Family Left Behind” food drive to support families who will not receive SNAP benefits in November.

Emerge Pulse owner Eugenia Washington said the idea came from concern for families who may lose access to benefits as the holidays approach.

“That will leave a lot of families devastated,” Washington said. “We just want to be able to help people get food for their families.” The organization plans to collect canned goods, meats, dry goods, baby food, hygiene items and other nonperishables to help households in need.

“I don’t like to see anyone do without,” Washington said. “This situation is devastating, so we want to step in to help out.” Washington said the food drive will take place on the second Saturday in November.

Residents react

Khadijah Hamidah, who lives in Ville Platte, said her family relies heavily on SNAP benefits to buy food.

“This is a little scary because this is how we eat,” she said. “Not just me and my family, but a lot of other families will be wondering around for food.”

Hamidah, who has diabetes, said going without food is not an option.

“I need to have certain foods,” she said. “Going without eating is not an option for me, especially with my medical condition” Melissa McDaniel, another recipient, said she receives just over $120 a month in food benefits.

“I rely on this for my food because I don’t make enough to pay rent, lights and everything else,” McDaniel said.

What to know

Families are encouraged to use any remaining benefits already on their cards and to stay informed by visiting dcshutdown.la.gov for updates from state officials.

Emerge Pulse Training Institute said anyone interested in donating food, volunteering or requesting assistance can contact Eugenia Washington at 337-592-3854.

