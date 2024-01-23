Ville Platte Author Aims to Improve Literacy Rates in Evangeline Parish

The more you read, the more you know.

That's the message Ville Platte author and Chataignier Elementary counselor Rhonda LeJeune is trying to share in her community.

LeJeune published a children's book titled, A Crazy Cat from Ville Platte. The book shares a tale of a cat who ate through the city by visiting several local restaurants like Mikey's Donuts and Teet's Food Store.

LeJeune stresses the importance of exposing children to books they're interested in and books they can relate to.

"Whenever a child can connect to something in a book or a novel, it grows their love for reaching that much more," LeJeune said.

While finding books children are passionate about may foster a passion for reading, LeJeune believes it takes a village to help children become successful.

"[It's all about] starting at home," LeJeune said. "Parents, grandparents, you have the power to instill this love for reading in your child, so I recommend that."

Six-year-old Presley Fontenot said she enjoys reading and she likes the story behind A Crazy Cat from Ville Platte.

"[Books] help me learn new things," Fontenot said. "[My favorite part was] when the cat got fat."

