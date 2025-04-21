Ville Platte animal rescue plans volunteer day

Heroes Everywhere Animal Rescue, non-profit shelter based in Ville Platte, is looking for help at a Volunteer Day set for Saturday.

The event will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the shelter, where volunteers can bathe dogs, play with them, clean their kennels, and do anything else to brighten the dogs’—and shelter workers’—day.

“We’ve done this once before and had a decent turnout,” Ville Platte dog trainer Lexi Ardoin said. “The shelter

is run by two resilient individuals who struggle to get volunteer help.”

HEAR is run by Matthew and Bre Baker, who founded the animal rescue in the summer of 2023 when they

took 71 dogs under their wing when another local dog rescue disbanded. Since then, they have been taking in

homeless and abandoned dogs, feeding them, getting them proper veterinary care, and finding them homes.

“Our rescue, like most in the state, is jam packed and still picking up dumped puppies weekly,” Matt Baker

said. “Just this week, we rescued a litter of nine puppies in Bayou Chicot who are only four weeks old.”

On Volunteer Day, there will be 50-60 dogs at HEAR looking to have some fun with volunteers.

Volunteers may just show up at the shelter, located at 1771 Cousins Road in Ville Platte, at 1 p.m. Volunteers should wear clothes and shoes that can get dirty, and bring their own gloves and water. Dinner will be provided by Teet’s after the event ends at 4 p.m. Supply donations are also welcomed.

Volunteers are asked to RSVP online at: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BLtWTM1nr/?mibextid=wwXIfr

For more information about the rescue and other ways to help, visit the website here: www.heroeseverywhereanimalrescue.com