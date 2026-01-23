UPDATE: Registrar's license was suspended when he was arrested

UPDATE: KATC Investigates has obtained the initial offense report for the second arrest of the Evangeline Parish Registrar of Voters.

The report, which law enforcement agencies are required to produce under the state Public Records Law, indicates that Ashton Buller of Ville Platte was booked with second-offense DWI, careless operation and driving under suspension.

A trooper was called to a report of a vehicle that ran off the road at 7 p.m. on January 16. When he arrived, he found the driver showed signs of impairment. Buller was arrested, the trooper wrote.

Back in October 2024, Buller was arrested by wildlife agents and booked with intentional littering, operating a vehicle while impaired and possession of Schedule II drugs.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's records indicate he was booked January 16 with second-offense DWI.

In 2024, KATC Investigates made a public records request to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and got records that showed Buller was arrested on the evening of October 4, 2024 in the Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area in Avoyelles Parish. He allegedly smelled like alcohol, and agents allegedly found beer cans in his truck. Agents said he failed a field sobriety test. They also found an unmarked bottle containing hydrocodone pills in his pocket, the records said.

