Parish registrar of voters arrested

The man listed as the Evangeline Parish Registrar of Voters was arrested earlier this month by wildlife agents.

Ashton Buller, 54, of Ville Platte, was booked with intentional littering, operating a vehicle while impaired and possession of Schedule II drugs on October 4.

According to records obtained by KATC Investigates via public records request to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Buller was arrested on the evening of October 4 in the Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area in Avoyelles Parish.

According to the incident report, two agents were patrolling the area when he saw a white pick-up truck parked on the Bayou Natchitoches Bridge. The agent who wrote the report said he saw a man standing outside the truck, peering over the side of the bridge railing.

When the man saw the agent, he walked to the other side of his truck and threw something on the ground; the agent wrote that it looked like a can or bottle. The man then got into his truck and started to drive across the bridge.

The agent pulled him over, and the man got out and started walking to him. The agent identified himself, and the driver identified himself as Ashton L. Buller, the agent wrote.

"It was immediately apparent that Mr. Buller was under the influence of some kind of alcohol or drug," the agent wrote, noting he was "swaying and unbalanced," and a strong odor of alcohol. Buller was moving slowly and his speech was slurred. The agent went back to the trash Buller had allegedly thrown on the bridge, and found a beer can. He also found several beer cans in the bed of Buller's truck.

The agent asked Buller how many beers he had had, and Buller allegedly said he'd had three or four when he got home from work, then another one or two on the way to his camp, which is located in the WMA. The agent did a field sobriety test, which Buller allegedly failed.

The agent arrested him, and found an unmarked bottle containing seven hydrocodone pills in his pocket. Buller couldn't produce a prescription for them, and so he was booked with possession as well. After his arrest, he did a breathalyzer test in Marksville, which registered .07 percent.

We reached out to Buller's office to see if he had a comment. We'll update the story if he does.