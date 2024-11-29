Unrestrained driver killed in two-vehicle crash

EVANGELINE PARISH — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on Louisiana Highway 13 near Gradney Lane claimed the life of a Ville Platte woman, according to Louisiana State Police.

Kimberly Thomas, 20, was driving a 2013 Buick LaCrosse southbound when she attempted to make a U-turn. At the same time, a 2013 Ford F-150, also traveling southbound, struck the left side of her vehicle.

Thomas, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-150 and a passenger in Thomas’ vehicle, both unrestrained, were transported to a local hospital with moderate to severe injuries. Their conditions have not been updated.

Police obtained routine toxicology samples from all drivers involved as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are urging the public to prioritize safety by wearing seat belts, correctly positioning them across hips and shoulders, and ensuring children are properly secured in car seats. According to state police, wearing a seatbelt significantly improves survival rates and reduces the severity of injuries in crashes.

Distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of accidents across Louisiana, police said.