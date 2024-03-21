Turkey Creek man booked with attempted murder

A Turkey Creek man has been booked with attempted murder in connection with a February incident involving a state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent.

State Police say they have booked Johnny Clark, 43, with attempted first-degree murder, attempted disarming of a peace officer and battery on a peace officer.

He's accused in connection with a February 12 incident that happened in Ville Platte. The LDWF agent was doing surveillance in the 5200 block of Crooked Creek Parkway in Ville Platte; Clark was the subject of the surveillance, because he was wanted on a felony warrant.

According to LDWF, while conducting surveillance, the agent encountered Clark in a wooded area near the residence. Clark then fled the area, entered his residence, and armed himself with a firearm. While inside the house, a family member took possession of Clark's firearm. Clark then fled the residence and entered a vehicle parked in the yard and attempted to leave.

In an attempt to prevent Clark from fleeing, the LDWF agent entered the vehicle. An altercation ensued during which Clark attempted to disarm the agent. At some point, the agent's firearm discharged and struck the driver's side door. Neither the agent nor Clark was injured by the discharge of the firearm.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations - Criminal Investigations Division conducted the investigation.

