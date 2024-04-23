Tourists from across the country visit PJF Farm in Ville Platte

PJF Farm in Ville Platte is dedicated to the conservation, recreation and preservation of agriculture and bird species across the state.

That's why the landmark is attracting tourists from across the country, like Frimmel Smith, a retired photographer from San Diego.

"I’m a member of several nature photography groups on Facebook," Smith said.

Smith is staying at PJF Farm with her husband for three nights, in hopes of capturing photos and memories of bird species she can't see anywhere else.

"I’ve never experienced a Heron or an Egret rookery," Smith said. "It's something about driving up this road to see that many, hundreds of birds sitting on nests, it's pretty exciting."

PJF Farm is home to a rookery, where Cattle Egrets, Barn Swallows, Mourning Doves, Roseate Spoonbills and other bird species frequent in the Spring.

In addition to a rookery that attracts nearly 200, different bird species, there's also a 1600-acre rice and crawfish farm.

Farm Manager Doug Fruge said despite the challenges of harvesting this season, he's thankful his crops are resilient to last summer's drought.

"Our production is less than what it would normally be throughout the year," Fruge said. "We’re very fortunate to have what we have."

Fruge said because PJF Farm is surrounded by heavy, red clay, the crawfish have a higher chance of surviving.

"When they go down, they’ll bury in the ground and they’ve got to have some level of moisture in there to stay alive," Fruge said. "As the ground dries like it did in the drought, it forces them to go deeper and deeper, until they just can’t go anymore."

Whether you're interested in agriculture, hiking or photography, Fruge said PJF Farm has a little bit of everything for anyone looking for an adventure.