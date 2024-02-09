Texas man arrested, accused of child sex abuse charges

A Texas man has been booked on child sex abuse charges, accused of using a computer to have inappropriate interactions with a 13-year-old girl.

Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office say Christopher Guevara, 22, of Texas was booked with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Their investigation alleges that Guevara was having inappropriate conversations with the girl, asking her to take inappropriate pictures of her self for him, and having sexual discussions with her.

The child's mother became aware of this and brought the child and the text interaction to the Sheriff's Office, along with the information she had about the suspect's phone number and address - which she had looked up herself.

Detectives got a warrant for Guevara, tracked him to Pflugerville, then Pearland, and finally to New Braunfels, where he was arrested by the US Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force in December.

