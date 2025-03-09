Suspect in deadly Mamou Mardi Gras shooting arrested in Texas

EVANGELINE PARISH — MONTGOMERY, Texas – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the man accused of killing two people and injuring 11 others during a Mardi Gras Zydeco concert in Mamou.

Louisiana State Police confirmed to KATC that 19-year-old Trea’land Ty’rell Castille was taken into custody Saturday in Montgomery, Texas.

Castille is accused of opening fire at the Mamou event, leaving the community in shock and families grieving the loss of their loved ones. Among those killed was 16-year-old Alaya Christian, a student at Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School.

Authorities say Castille was found staying with an individual at an apartment complex in South Montgomery County. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail, facing two counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder, and five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

No bond has been set, and Castille is awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

Following the arrest, Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle issued a statement regarding the arrest.

“This arrest sends a strong and unwavering message—we do not tolerate violent offenders in Montgomery County,” Doolittle said in a statement. “If you commit heinous crimes and believe you can escape justice, we will find you. Our law enforcement agencies stand united in the pursuit of law and order, and we will work tirelessly to protect our citizens and bring offenders to justice.”

Authorities have not released further details regarding the circumstances of Castille’s arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.

