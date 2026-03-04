State Fire Marshal releases more details on fatal Mamou fire

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is investigating a fatal residential fire in Mamou that claimed the lives of two residents early Tuesday morning.

At 3:32 a.m. on March 3, 2026, the Mamou Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 800 block of 5th Street. A 67-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman died as a result of the fire.

Investigators with the SFM determined the fire originated at the front of the residence. The exact cause remains under investigation. Due to the extent of the damage, officials have not been able to determine whether the home was equipped with a working smoke alarm.

The SFM is using this tragic incident to remind residents across Louisiana of the life-saving importance of properly installed and functioning smoke alarms.

“Fire-related deaths are always devastating, and many are preventable,” said DPS Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J. Adams. “Working smoke alarms provide families with the critical early warning needed to escape safely. Through our Operation Save-A-Life program, we offer free smoke alarms and installation to help ensure every household has this essential protection.”

For more information about fire safety or to request a free smoke alarm and installation through the SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life program, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department.

