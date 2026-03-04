Grandparents killed in Mamou house fire; Investigation ongoing

Two people are dead following a house fire in Mamou, and state investigators are working to determine what caused it.

According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire happened on Fifth Street in Mamou. Officials have not released the cause of the fire and say the investigation remains ongoing.

Family members identified the victims as Barbara and Kenneth Serie. Relatives tell KATC the couple were beloved grandparents in their mid-60s.

They leave behind five children, 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Neighbor Candace Terry said she learned about the fire early Tuesday morning when she saw fire trucks lining her street.

“They were neighbors of mine, and it’s just so heartbreaking,” Terry said. “I feel so terrible for their family and their grandkids. I’m sending my condolences to them, and I’m here to support them in any way that they need.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has not released additional details at this time.

