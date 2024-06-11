Redefining stereotypes: One melon at a time

Joshua Bradley, AKA "Watermelon Man Josh" has been serving melons to the community since 1979.

The 70-year-old is a staple throughout Evangeline Parish, especially to those who love his watermelons.

You can find Bradley at the corner of Tate Cove Road and Lincoln Road during watermelon season in Ville Platte.

He told KATC he works 12-hour shifts, seven days per week and he's not allowing any stereotypes to define him.

"I became disabled [at the age of 26]," Bradley said. "I always knew I needed something to do to make a little extra cash."

Back in 1979, Bradley was working a construction job in Church Point when a freak accident with a crane changed his life forever.

Despite suffering from severe injuries to his knee and lower back, Bradley said he was determined to start a watermelon business, which is still successful today.

Regular customers like Ville Platte mother, Lacey Hamilton said his fruits are one of a kind.

"I actually go to the corner right here, across from Frosty’s Inn to this gentleman who comes every summer," Hamilton said.

While there are several choices to choose from when it comes to buying produce, Hamilton said there's nothing like shopping local and supporting small business owners.

"I've been living there for about six years," Hamilton said. "Every summer we stop and get one from him. At least one, we usually get more than one!"

Whether you're looking for a 40-pound watermelon from Florida or Georgia...or a yellow watermelon this season, Watermelon Man Josh said he guarantees quality customer service and melons that you'll enjoy.

"Some of the customers said I don't have to clean them," Bradley said. "I say, sure I have to clean it. You all are driving those big cars. You don’t want any trash in your car."

While Bradley's watermelons are a hot commodity this summer, there's one statement he shares with customers, that might take you by surprise.

"If you have any fault with it, you bring it back," Bradley said. "I’ll make it good baby!"

Despite his unwavering work ethic, Bradley told KATC that he's also undergoing chemotherapy treatment for Prostate cancer and he won't retire from selling watermelons any, time soon.

In the meantime, he's not only serving melons, but a smile and a dose of compassion too.

If you or someone you know would like to get in touch with Watermelon Man Josh, please email me at Darcie.Ortique@katctv.com.