Questions remain after deadly Mamou Mardi Gras Shooting; town remains silent

EVANGELINE PARISH — MAMOU, La. (AP) — A week has passed since the deadly shooting at Mamou’s Mardi Gras celebration, but for the families of the victims, the wounds remain fresh. The tragic event left two people dead and 11 others injured, sending shockwaves through the small Louisiana town.

Despite the gravity of the incident, city leaders have remained largely silent on the matter.

Last week, Mamou Police Chief Patrick Hall addressed the tragedy, stating, “I feel like we were prepared, but you can’t control everything.” He also expressed his condolences to the family.

"We just ask for prayers, we all need them," said Hall.

Since that initial statement, however, Chief Hall and his department have declined further comment, refusing to return multiple requests for interviews.

KATC has sought answers to several pressing questions:

How many officers were assigned to secure the event?

Why wasn’t the event canceled after a separate shooting on Monday night injured three people?

Seeking further clarification, KATC reached out to Mamou City Hall and the town’s leadership. Attempts to speak with members of the City Council—



Ricardo Goodley (Alderman-at-Large)

Brook Chapman (District 2)

Eugene Manuel (District 3)

Robin Young (District 4)

Derrell Thomas (District 1 & Zydeco Mardi Gras event organizer)

—all were met with silence, as each declined to comment on the situation.

Mayor Leisa Deshotel also declined to go on camera but provided the following statement:

“It was advised that the mayor, the chief of police, and town staff refrain from public comment on any details of the tragic incident that happened over Mardi Gras.”

In an effort to uncover more details, KATC has submitted a public records request to the town of Mamou, seeking documentation that could provide clarity on the town’s security measures and response. As soon as those records become available, KATC will provide further updates.