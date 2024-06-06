Power line safety

If you grew up in Evangeline Parish, you may not be a stranger to downed power lines in your neighborhood.

In the aftermath of a storm, it's very common for trees, telephone poles and power lines to come down and pose a threat to public safety.

That's why Ville Platte homeowner Felton Edwards Jr. said he doesn't take any chances when it comes to maintaining his yard.

"I do my own cutting," Edwards said. "I work with my brothers and some of my friends...together we get the saw and we cut all of those trees that are around my wires on my property."

While getting in close proximity to a power line is dangerous, Edwards said he's sure to keep his distance.

"I stay about 10 feet away from the power line," Edwards said. "If the power line does have to fall, then I have to call CLECO and they will come and remove it, that’s all I want them to do, just remove it. I can handle everything else."

Joseph Semien is another Ville Platte resident. He too, told KATC when it comes to power lines, he proceeds with caution.

"There isn't much you can do about the power lines," Semien said. "I just tell people to take shelter, take cover in your house, make sure you’re not in an area where you feel close to light poles."

Semien said you can power lines are always down in Ville Platte.

That's why, you can never be too cautious.

"There are a lot of trees in Ville Platte," Semien said. "It doesn’t even have to be a hurricane or a tornado, it could be a thunderstorm."

While it can be difficult to differentiate a power line from a service line, The National Grid recommends staying clear from all wires, especially after a storm.

According to The National Grid, all downed wires can be energized. This list includes telephone, fiber optic and cable TV wires too.

If you see a downed power line in your neighborhood, please contact your nearest CLECO Utility office.

