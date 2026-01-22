Parish registrar of voters arrested again

The man listed as the Evangeline Parish Registrar of Voters has been arrested and accused of driving drunk again.

Back in October 2024, Ashton Buller of Ville Platte was arrested by wildlife agents and booked with intentional littering, operating a vehicle while impaired and possession of Schedule II drugs.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's records indicate he was booked January 16 or 17 with second-offense DWI.

In 2024, KATC Investigates made a public records request to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and got records that showed Buller was arrested on the evening of October 4, 2024 in the Grassy Lake Wildlife Management Area in Avoyelles Parish. He allegedly smelled like alcohol, and agents allegedly found beer cans in his truck. Agents said he failed a field sobriety test. They also found an unmarked bottle containing hydrocodone pills in his pocket, the records said.

