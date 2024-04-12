One arrested, another sought in accordion theft

One man has been booked and deputies are looking for another in connection with the theft of a couple of accordions from a Chataignier home.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies say they were called to a home on Vine Street in Chataignier on March 20. The resident reported that two Martin accordions were stolen.

During their investigation of the burglary, detectives learned that the accordions were sold to a Eunice pawn shop. Through that transaction they identified two suspects: Donald Attle, 59, of Mamou and Billy Tiller, 43, of Chataignier.

Attle was booked with possession of stolen things and simple burglary.

Deputies are still looking for Tiller, and there's a warrant out for him on the same charges. Deputies ask that you call the Criminal Investigations Division if you know where he is.

If you have information about this crime or Tiller's whereabouts, you can call the Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency's website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org [evangelineparishsheriff.org]. Any person/s reporting information will remain anonymous. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.