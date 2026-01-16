Northside Mamou Mardi Gras events canceled, Chicken Run continues

MAMOU — There has been growing confusion this week surrounding Mamou Mardi Gras, but town officials say the celebration is not completely canceled.

While Northside Mardi Gras events—known for Zydeco bands and large crowds along sixth Street—have been canceled this year, the traditional Chicken Run on the Southside of Mamou is still set to take place.

“Apparently, we have flyers on Facebook saying Mardi Gras is not canceled, whereas on the Northside, we will not have the bands,” said Candace Terry. “So it’s a big confusion right now.”

Mamou Police Chief Charles Patrick Hall says the town made the decision to limit festivities to one side of town in an effort to improve safety.

“The town is not getting rid of Mardi Gras,” Hall said. “We just agreed to put it on one side of town so we can minimize what happened last year, and we’re beefing up security.”

Terry, who says she has attended Mamou Mardi Gras for nearly ten years, says the mixed messaging has left her frustrated. She believes, there shouldn't be two separate Mardi Gras to begin with.

“It’s ridiculous—very ridiculous to me,” Terry said. “We should have one Mardi Gras.”

The confusion stems from a Facebook post made Wednesday afternoon by Mamou town councilman and Mardi Gras organizer Derrell Thomas. In the post, Thomas announced that this year’s Northside Mardi Gras events were canceled, citing safety concerns, the need for proper planning, and the cost associated with hiring adequate law enforcement and security personnel for an event of that size.

“I am upset. I am very upset,” said Jamecka Joseph.

Joseph says she has celebrated Mardi Gras on the Northside since she was a child.

“Maybe it is time for a reset, but honestly, they should have gotten more security,” she said.

Others in the community say they support the town’s decision to prioritize safety moving forward.

“It’s okay,” said resident Elijah Jason. “It’s a chance for our town to beef up security so we don’t have something like last year happen.”

KATC attempted to reach Derrell Thomas for comment but did not receive a response.